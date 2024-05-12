10 Unhealthiest Sports Drinks You Can Buy

First and foremost, sports drinks are engineered to help rehydrate athletes after strenuous exercise, but the formulas can vary significantly from one brand to another. Some sports drinks, therefore, make for healthier choices than others. Plus, not all sports drink consumption follows physical activity intense enough to necessitate the ingredients included for rehydration, in which case healthiness — or lack thereof — becomes magnified.

The two main components of many leading sports drinks potentially beneficial after a high-cardio workout — but not always desirable for the average consumer — are sodium and sugar. Sodium is an electrolyte, so after losing fluids to sweat, a high dose can aid with rehydration. However, exceeding the FDA's daily recommended sodium intake, which can vary from person to person, carries health risks and can still occur after exercise. Sugar, meanwhile, can help muscles recover depleted glycogen post-workout. Similarly, however, the large quantities of sugar in some sports drinks can readily contribute to excessive sugar intake, even after strenuous exercise.

Salt and sugar aren't inherently bad — indulgences can still be part of a healthy diet, after all. But if you're looking to enjoy the benefits of sports drinks while still making health-conscious choices, here are 10 post-workout beverages you might want to avoid.