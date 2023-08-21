The Strange Untold History Of Sports Drinks

If you were asked to give examples of sports drinks and energy drinks, you could likely come up with plenty of examples. Gatorade and Powerade are obviously sports drinks containing vital nutrients like electrolytes to rehydrate the body while targeting athletes and marathon runners. Red Bull and Monster include stimulants like taurine and caffeine to give a boost of energy, though they may also contain essential vitamins and minerals. In the past, the distinction between sports drinks and energy drinks wasn't so cut and dry. What replenished you was also meant to bring back your energy.

What's more, there are three different kinds of hydrating fluids: hypotonic, isotonic, and hypertonic. These terms mean that the beverage contains lower, similar, and higher (respectively) concentrations of fluid, salt, and sugars than human blood. Each one should be consumed at different parts of your workout. The fact that science has figured out how this all works is pretty impressive.

Yet humans have intuited how to replenish vital nutrients when exerting themselves for millennia. Join us below as we dive into the surprisingly long history of sports and energy drinks.