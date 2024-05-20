Extra Cheesy Pizza Mac And Cheese Skillet Recipe

This extra cheesy pizza mac and cheese skillet recipe is about the most perfect meal a cheese lover could wish for. As Mashed recipe developer Patterson Watkins describes, it's "Everything you love about pizza AND everything you love about mac & cheese, together in one bubbly gooey melty skillet." This comfort food mashup is a delicious take on the two foods, featuring loads of cheese, pepperoni, macaroni, and a tomato sauce topping to finish it off.

"I definitely didn't hold back, no punches pulled, on creaminess, on cheesy-ness, on the number of roni," Watkins asserts. Indeed, with four types of cheese, this is a serious cheese-fest. "I wanted to imitate the flavors of a good Detroit-style pizza," she says, explaining that each variety brings something to the dish. Muenster infuses it with buttery notes, provolone adds sharpness and funk, mozzarella brings the creamy factor, and Parmesan adds a salty tang.

Considering the pepperoni mac and cheese combo, it's fair to say you don't need much else to accompany this dish for a complete meal. Of course, veggies add freshness so Patterson suggests, "I would definitely balance this bad-boy mac with a crisp and vibrant side salad." If you're going all out with the carbs she adds, "I wouldn't be opposed to a bread stick — a good vessel for mopping and picking up those last cheesy morsels."