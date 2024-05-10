The Steak Grilling Mistake That Will Terrorize Taste Buds

When you're grilling a steak outdoors, there are many pitfalls to watch out for, up to and including bugs that get stuck in the barbecue sauce or hot coals that fall on the grass and ignite a small brush fire. On the less drastic side, it's also fairly easy to mess up and overcook the steak. One way to mitigate such a risk is to choose the proper cut of meat; starting with the wrong kind is a huge mistake from the very start.

Mashed spoke with several chefs on the topic of steak-grilling mistakes, and one of the best pieces of advice they had to offer was to be sure to choose a nice thick piece of meat. According to Joy Beber, the eponymous co-owner of Atlanta's Joy Cafe, "A thick cut allows for control and for the fire to infuse more flavor." Beber also notes that more meat equals more wiggle room, since thicker steaks take longer to burn.

Frederic Delaire, who works as executive chef at Loews Miami Beach Hotel, feels it's also important to look for a steak with some fat and advises that you don't trim it off. "Always leave some fat and it will melt during cooking," the chef urges, explaining that this will "give great flavor to the meat."