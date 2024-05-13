12 Unhealthiest Store-Bought Oatmeal You Can Buy

Oatmeal seems innocent enough, but certain brands are undercover calorie bombs, loaded with added sugars, sodium, and in some cases, potentially harmful chemicals. Most of the unhealthiest oatmeal you can buy falls into the instant oatmeal category. These packets are convenient and popular with kids, but a closer look at the nutrition facts and ingredient list might make you think twice about this quick and easy breakfast.

The worst part is, that many boxes of store-bought oatmeal are dressed up like healthy foods. Words like "natural", "better", and "proper" on the packaging can mislead shoppers into thinking certain types of oatmeal are nutritious when they contain as much sugar as a breakfast pastry. Oatmeal is naturally a carb-forward food containing plenty of fiber, vitamins, and minerals. Still, too many brands add sugars and artificial ingredients to a product that would be better off without it. We will explain further what makes some oatmeals unhealthier than others — and how we chose the worst offenders — at the end.

We'll be honest, the best way to avoid the unhealthiest oatmeal on the grocery store shelf is to buy plain oats and add fruit or other natural ingredients to it. That said, we understand that the convenience of pre-flavored oatmeal wins out in certain situations. If instant oatmeal is on your grocery list, but you want to avoid the kinds that are more like junk food than breakfast, think twice about buying the ones on this list.