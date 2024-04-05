12 Facts Behind Whole Foods' 365 Brand

Whole Foods is widely known as one of the best places to acquire organic, high quality, and consciously produced groceries — but really expensive ones, too. Setting and maintaining a high standard in its supply chain is complicated and costly, and Whole Foods passes that expense on to customers, except when it doesn't — with its 365 By Whole Foods Market products.

Like most every other big national chain, Whole Foods has an umbrella name for its line of house-branded generic merchandise, with the "365" name stamped on hundreds of packaged, fresh, and frozen foods along with personal care items and housewares. On the other hand, the 365 By Whole Foods Market label suggests the food or sundry inside is anything but generic. It's more of a seal of quality, an assurance to customers that the product meets the store's exacting benchmark for quality, healthiness, and earth-friendliness. Such items rank among the things one should and shouldn't buy at Whole Foods.

The line has proven popular and successful with Whole Foods customers, and it can compete with most national brands sold across the retail spectrum. Here's a look into the history, meaning, and behind-the-scenes controversies involving 365 By Whole Foods Market.