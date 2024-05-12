Here's How Long Kefir Is Good For After Opening It

For those new to kefir, it can taste tart, tangy, and sour. Still, this is natural and does not mean your beverage has spoiled. If you've opened your bottle and you're reaching the five-day mark or sell-by date, check for visible mold and an overwhelmingly sour smell or taste. If either of these are present, then it's a clear indicator to dispose of your kefir.

Kefir is a living beverage made from milk, and drinking spoiled dairy could result in sickness, thus counteracting kefir's gut health properties. Consuming your kefir in the appropriate window will also ensure that you're receiving the maximum benefits from its active cultures. For optimal results, note when you open your bottle so you can anticipate the time you have to consume it and keep it stored in the refrigerator. Additionally, keeping your kefir in an airtight glass or plastic container, with a tightly fastened lid, will help it stay fresh.

If your interest is piqued by this probiotic-rich drink, we have you covered with everything you need to know about kefir. Next time you consume this tasty beverage, you can relish the fact that you're feeding your body and brain.