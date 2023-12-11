Here's What Really Happens If You Drink Spoiled Milk

There's a reason people commonly scrutinize milk before they buy it: it's one of those notorious grocery items that could potentially go bad before you can finish it. It's not uncommon for milk to end up at the back of the fridge, only to tiptoe past its expiration date without anybody noticing. While there are ways to tell if your milk has spoiled, someone in the house might not notice before pouring it into their bowl of cereal or taking a large gulp. What exactly would happen if you drank spoiled milk?

Besides an instant feeling of regret set off by the noticeably sour taste in your mouth, not much would happen if you only took one accidental sip. The real potential for harm comes into play when you drink a whole cup of it. According to the Missouri Poison Center, the bacteria present in spoiled milk can impact your digestive system like common food-borne illnesses, and you're likely to face symptoms that include stomach cramping, diarrhea, and vomiting. As in other cases of food poisoning, these symptoms commonly resolve themselves within 12 to 24 hours of ingestion, though it is advisable to seek medical attention in the rare case that they persist longer than that.