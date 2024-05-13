The Top 3 Red Flags To Watch Out For At Restaurants In 2024

In the time of Yelp, Google reviews, and social media amplifying word of mouth like never before, it may seem like it's impossible to walk into a bad restaurant without knowing it first. How bad could it be — you wonder — when the place looks great, the menu promising, and the restaurant's Instagram feed is filled with a slew of beautiful influencers living it up? Alas, it happens all of the time, but there are three big red flags of 2024 to look out for in restaurants: fake flower walls and decorations, made-for-Instagram selfie bathrooms, and overly elaborate serving dishes.

A restaurant prioritizing some silly gimmick over the quality of food and dining experience isn't a new phenomenon by any means. In the '80s, there were the overly precious small plate restaurants (as seen in the anxiety-inducing food scenes from "American Psycho"), and the early 2000s saw a surge of molecular gastronomy boutiques, serving up frothed liver mousse and chicken pot pie essence.

On their face, the charming flower arches, selfie-ready bathrooms, and over-the-top presentations may not seem like dead giveaways for a bad restaurant, but they each speak to an establishment's prioritization of aesthetics and photogenic qualities over the most important part of any eatery: the food. Sure, you can probably find some decent restaurants with these elements. But for the most part, you should look for another spot if you see any of these warning signs.