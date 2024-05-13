11 Stomach-Turning Non-Food Items The FDA Allows In Our Food

Once you learn what non-food items the FDA allows in our foods, you'll never look at your meal the same way again. You may be unknowingly ingesting a lot of things you don't want to think about, as surprising ingredients show up in everything from fruit and vegetables to spices and raisins.

You can find the types of non-food items the FDA allows in its "Food Defect Levels Handbook," which provides a list of various foods and how many defects they can have before the agency takes action. In it, you'll find a list of allowable items you'd likely hope to never find in your food, like insects, animal waste, and foreign objects.

The FDA has created this guide because it's impossible to expect food from a farm or manufacturing facility to be perfect. Hungry animals and insects who are out foraging think they've hit the jackpot when they find such food caches, while food cleaning and sorting mistakes happen. These issues may not be visible if you're eating ground or processed food items, though the FDA has set limits on what's allowable. If you're curious about what your food might have hiding inside it, you'll want to read on. Just beware that it may cause you to lose your appetite.