The Unhealthiest Store-Bought Chili You Can Buy

Browsing grocery store aisles, there are many types of canned and packaged chili to choose from, all offering a quick, cheap, and hearty meal. The dish typically consists of beef, peppers, and spices, though many recipes incorporate tomatoes, beans, turkey, pork, and other vegetables. While its origins are disputed, chili's popularity in the U.S. is undeniable. Fiercely competitive chili cook-offs are held across the country, a testament to the dish's widespread appeal as well as its ability to bring people together.

But if we're being honest, whipping up chili from scratch isn't always an option 一 not everyone has the time and patience. Sometimes, you just can't beat the convenience of a pre-made meal, especially one as satisfying as chili. However, navigating the overwhelming selection of canned and packaged chilis can be tricky. And if you start looking at the nutrition labels, you'll notice that many packaged chilis are high in sodium and fat.

To help you narrow it down, we've put together a list of the least healthy chili you can find in stores. We examined nutrition labels to determine our list, weighing the good and bad in each contender (but more on this later). With this in mind, you can confidently compare options and choose a packaged chili that fits your dietary needs and preferences.