How To Store Cupcakes Overnight For Ultimate Freshness

If you've ever been on cupcake duty for an event like a birthday party, you may have considered making them the day of. This idea certainly doesn't seem like a bad one. After all, who wouldn't want to sink their teeth into a freshly-made cupcake? However, as you may have found, this can pose several problems, like forcing you to make one of the biggest cupcake frosting mistakes: decorating them before they've cooled, causing the icing to turn into a melty mess. Therefore, if possible, it's much better to make your cupcakes the night before.

Now, we know what you're thinking: "Won't that cause my cupcakes to become dry and crumbly?" Not if you store them properly, which is much easier to accomplish than you might think. The method you should use depends on a few things, but the key to overnight cupcake storage is placing them in an airtight container to maintain their moisture. Additionally, make sure to use the proper cooling method of quickly removing them from the pan and letting them sit on a wire rack for an hour or more before placing the treats inside of the container, which will also help keep them from drying out.

In the case of unfrosted, unfilled cupcakes, the airtight container can simply be left out at room temperature, where they'll stay fresh for up to 48 hours. Additionally, even most frosted cupcakes can be left out overnight in an airtight container. However, there are a few exceptions.