Preventing Dry Cupcakes Is All In Your Cooling Method

One reason why some of us tend to leave out cupcakes in the pan for too long a time is so we can delay the moment of reckoning when we learn whether they'll actually make it out in one piece. If you are using paper or foil liners for your cupcakes, this may be less of an issue, but still, there's always a chance that they will stick or crumble as you remove them. One way to help ensure that they come out of the pan with minimal damage is to run a knife around the outside edges. Yet another is to cut the bottom out of a plastic container such as a yogurt or sour cream carton (pick one of a similar diameter to the cupcakes), then make a slit down the side. Insert the plastic cylinder around the cupcake and turn it to "unscrew" each piece from the pan.

Once your cupcakes have been loosened, cover the entire pan tightly with a clean towel and invert it. If all goes well, the cupcakes will fall out into the towel. They'll still have quite a bit of cooling to do before they are ready to frost or to eat, but the best way to let them do so is to place them on a wire rack. This will expose them to air on all sides so they can cool evenly while retaining their moisture.