The Reason It Isn't Worth Sharpening Your Vegetable Peeler

Keeping your kitchen equipment in tip-top shape is an underrated part of developing your cooking skills. Having clean, well-maintained utensils and culinary tools allows these items to work to their full potential and lets you focus on properly executing your favorite recipes or trying out new ones. But when it comes to your vegetable peeler (a vital accessory when taking advantage of our list of the best ways to cut produce), experienced chefs know you're better off not wasting your energy trying to keep it sharp.

To put it simply, it's just generally not a good use of your time. That's not to say a sharp peeler isn't important. In fact, it's essential; dull peelers are more difficult to operate, raising the risk of injury and making it harder to peel precise amounts without taking off too much.

But sharpening most vegetable peelers can be a tricky process, because of how closely the blades are typically set together. Those attempting the process need to use a metal file to hone down the blade at precisely the right angle. If you can't get this exactly correct, restoring the peeler's sharpness becomes next to impossible.