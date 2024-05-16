How The Arnold Palmer Became A Classic Drink

Iced tea and lemonade are two of the most classic drinks to reach for when the weather gets warm, and on occasions when you can't decide between the two beloved beverages, combining them into an Arnold Palmer is the perfect way to quench your thirst. The marriage is arguably one of the most iconic pairings in the world, and we have its namesake — pro golfer Arnold Palmer — to thank for playing matchmaker.

While it's unclear if he was the first person to ever combine iced tea and lemonade, the late sports icon was well known for sipping on the combo, which he came up with one day after work in Latrobe, Pennsylvania. "My wife made a lot of iced tea for lunch, and I said, 'Hey, babe, I've got an idea. You make the iced tea and make a big pitcher, and we'll just put a little lemonade in it and see how that works,'" Palmer recalled in an ESPN "30 For 30" short (via The Washington Post).

The mixture quickly became a favorite for the foodie golfer (whose name is also attached to a line of nut mixes). It wasn't until the 1960s, however, that it became the iconic refreshment it is today. The story goes that Palmer requested his signature drink while ordering lunch one day in Palm Springs. A woman sitting nearby overheard and asked the waitress for "that Arnold Palmer drink," unofficially giving the refreshment its name and cementing it in history.