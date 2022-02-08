Golf Legend Arnold Palmer's Nut Business Is Preparing To Tee Off

Arnold Palmer was a legendary golfer, and while he will certainly be remembered for his athletic feats, he also made quite the name for himself in the refreshment business. His namesake drink, made with half iced tea and half lemonade, is now a famous non-alcoholic libation. But the Arnold Palmer company seems to no longer be content with just sweet, refreshing beverages. Arnold Palmer Snacks has just announced they will be releasing a brand-new line of nut mixes, with an aim to provide their customers with a healthy, satisfying boost throughout their day.

Nuts can be a great, healthy way to satisfy hunger cravings throughout the day, delivering a boost of protein, fiber, antioxidants, and healthy fats that can help lower inflammation and keep your heart healthy (via Better Health Channel). Now fans of the golfer's signature drink can also sample the Arnold Palmer Company's unique take on this healthy snack with their new seasoned nut blends, and this just might be only the beginning. "We are beginning with the savory and healthy snacking products that can be enjoyed both on and off the golf course. Our intent is to move into other food product categories over time," Edward Kelly, Jr., president of Arnold Palmer Snacks, explained in an email to Food Dive.