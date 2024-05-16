Things You Should Know About IHOP's Menu

People love IHOP for the pancakes but that's not all. The wildly popular breakfast chain serves all kinds of dishes, from salad to seafood to steaks. Judging by IHOP's 3.56 billion dollars in sales in 2023, customers must be satisfied to keep coming back for more. Yet for all the people who can't get enough of IHOP, there are plenty more who have a laundry list of reasons why they will never eat there. Several items on the menu can be questionable, not just in terms of nutrition but also taste and general health concerns.

IHOP isn't outright lying to customers, at least not since the IHOB stunt where the chain pretended to change its name. Still, some aspects of its menu and recipes are not widely publicized, and once you find out what they are, you'll understand why. For example, when you order eggs, you might expect a world-famous breakfast chain to serve fresh eggs. You might also assume that protein pancakes would be a healthy option. However, there are no guarantees. That's why we did a little digging and discovered quite a few things about IHOP's menu that you should know before you dine under that notorious blue roof again.