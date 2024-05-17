The Rise, Fall, And Rise Again Of Sloe Gin

Truth can be stranger than fiction. That's been true throughout the storied saga of sloe gin (which isn't actually gin), a little-understood British liqueur that helped define what makes a craft cocktail in America. Since then, its reputation has bounced from popular to persona non grata to now finding its place once again on some of America's best restaurant cocktail menus. Sloe gin's comeback hinges on consumers believing that this resurgence is not of the same syrupy sloe gin that went out of style along with 1970s shag carpets.

Legitimate sloe gin is a product of the sloe berry, or rather, a small stone fruit (Prunus spinosa). It's grown on a shrub that was meant to divvy up English farmland in the 1700s, and it succeeded in doing so with its gnarly branches and thorns that also deterred wild animals from shimmying onto one's land. The sloe berry, bitter and tough-skinned, was historically picked in late fall and then soaked in a batch of gin plus sugar. After months of occasionally shaking the concoction, a purplish-red liqueur would result. Its flavor profile — according to Plymouth Gin, which still uses the same sloe gin recipe from that era — would deliver a full fruitiness with a hint of acidity.

To find out how that sloe gin liqueur shifted from a conventional British Christmas cocktail to the lemony sloe gin fizz and subsequent Alabama Slammer, you'll need to jump across the pond. Then, visit New York, circa the 1920s.