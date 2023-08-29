What Really Makes Craft Cocktails Crafty

Craft cocktails are inviting, delicious, and look great. But what is it that makes a craft cocktail, well, crafty? When compared to classic cocktails, the aesthetics, flavor, and ingredients are more elevated and refined. A craft cocktail is a work of art, which is why some of them fetch a pretty penny at the neighborhood bar.

They are made with curated ingredients, a keen eye for detail, and a ton of creativity. These cocktails are high-end versions of everyday cocktails and are created out of love, like soul food. While the essence of a classic cocktail is simplicity, the essence of the craft cocktail is complicated.

It's important that they look as good as they taste. So, the mixologist spends extra time and consideration in picking out the perfect glass, colors, and garnishes. Basically, these cocktails are more of an experience than just a drink at the end of the day. They are expressions of art and a reflection of the person who crafts them. Craft cocktails can easily be made at home with a few essentials so the home bartender can show off their own artisanal skills and creativity.