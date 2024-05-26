The Secret To Grilling Thick Steaks Evenly

If you're a novice at backyard barbecuing, you'll probably want to start out with something easy like hot dogs since they tend to be fairly uniform in size and shape and you'll also be out just a few bucks if you mess up. If you're feeling ambitious and want to try grilling a thick, juicy cut of beef, however, the steaks (see what we did there?) are considerably higher. If your meat is under an inch thick, you can get away with grilling it directly over the heat source, but once you start inching up higher, we have two words for you: reverse sear.

When you're grilling, you'll want to cook the steak over indirect heat, which would be the cooler part of the grill (if you're using coals, pile them lower on one side). Use a meat thermometer to monitor the temperature, keeping an eye out for when the meat is about 10 degrees shy of your desired level of doneness. For a medium-rare steak, this would be 130 degrees Fahrenheit, so as soon as it hits 120 degrees Fahrenheit, you'll need to move the steak over to the grill's hot zone. Once it's there, cook it on each side for a minute or so until it's nicely browned all over. This technique will give you a good crust on your meat while allowing the interior to stay pink. If you cook a thick steak exclusively over high heat, you'll wind up raw inside, burnt outside, or both.