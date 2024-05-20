Cheez-It Fans Can Now Visit The Retro Cheez-In Diner In New York's Catskill Mountains
Spring is the perfect time for planning scenic road trips, and Cheez-It fans can visit a very special roadside attraction this May. For one week only, from Monday, May 20 to Sunday, May 26, Cheez-It will welcome diners to the Cheez-In Diner at 261 Tinker Street in Woodstock, New York. Nestled in the gorgeous greenery of upstate New York, this unbelievable outpost checks all the boxes for those searching for their next adventure. Indeed, the menu is chock-full of Cheez-It deliciousness — more on that in a moment — there's even a Cheez-It-fueled jukebox, an assortment of Cheez-It flavors on tap, and exclusive Cheez-In Diner merch to take in.
Whether you're an ultra-adventurous eater or the type who subsists on a steady diet of chicken tenders, there's something for everyone to chow on at the Cheez-In Diner. From the classic creamy Mac & Cheez-It to the fantastical Deluxe Cheez-It Milkshake, it's safe to say this beats the standard road trip snack stop. After trying the Cheez-In Diner's offerings for ourselves, we caught up with Lisa Hammond, director of research and key member of the Kellanova Menuvation team, to bring you everything there is to know about this wonderfully cheesy oasis in the Catskill mountains.
The Cheez-In Diner lets Cheez-Its take center stage
It should come as no surprise that Cheez-Its are the foundation of the Cheez-In Diner. As you step up to the bold red and yellow eatery, you'll spy Cheez-It crackers everywhere from the walls of the restaurant to the crocheted cushions tucked into its booths. There's also the Cheez-It Taste-It Station, a Wonka-esque display of ready-to-pour crackers piled high. Cheez-In guests can choose from several flavors to munch on, including scrumptious selections like Buffalo, Four Cheese, and White Cheddar. The best part — aside from eating them — is that you can insert a Cheez-It like a coin to select a song on the restaurant's jukebox, brimming with throwback songs from artists like Chuck Berry, The Byrds, and The Ronettes.
According to Lisa Hammond, culinary inspiration for the Cheez-In Diner came from the popular American diners of yesteryear. "We really wanted to take classic diner favorites and put an absurdly cheezy, tasty spin that highlights Cheez-It in unexpected and delicious ways," Hammond told Mashed. And Cheez-It enthusiasts, take note: You'll want to bring a friend or two to taste a bite of everything the menu has to offer. Highlights include the Extra Cheezburger, a crispy-fried smashburger smothered in pimento cheese sauce and topped with Cheez-It crackers and pickles. For the chicken tender connoisseur, there are also the Cheezy Chicky Tendies, coated in a delightfully crunchy Cheez-It crust and served with fluffy Cheez-It Biscu-its, plus spicy Hidden Valley Cheezy Ranch and hot honey dipping sauce.
Sides are twice as nice with a touch of Cheez-Its
Few foods hit the spot quite like fresh and crispy french fries, but a dusting of crushed Cheez-Its makes this starchy side dish tastier than ever. Order Cheez-It Fries as an accompaniment to your smashburger or all by themselves — just remember to ask for them loaded with pimento cheese sauce and the Cheez-It cracker flavor of your choice. You can find even more piquant pepper flavor in The Big Grilled Cheez, a pillowy, Cheez-It-encrusted sandwich stuffed with creamy pimento cheese. It's a far cry from your garden variety grilled cheese sandwich, but its crunchy golden crust and tangy filling is a home run, especially for those with a serious salt tooth. And if that weren't enough, you can order an extra plate of Cheez-It Biscu-its for the table, cheesy delights with a tender, flaky bake similar to Red Lobster's Cheddar Bay Biscuits.
While you're waiting for your meal to arrive, take a peek at the QR code posted above the condiment station for tasty Cheez-It recipes to save for later. "When creating the Cheez-In Diner recipes, we thought a lot about all of the sensations you experience when you eat a Cheez-It cracker. The crackers are tremendously versatile, and we'd love to see more at-home chefs think outside of the Cheez-It box and try cooking with Cheez-It crackers in a new, unexpected way," said Hammond.
Cheez-Its shine in the Cheez-In Diner's signature desserts
Cheez-It crackers are an obvious choice for savory applications, lending a delightfully cheesy flavor to everything from soups to casseroles. Cheez-Its can also enhance the taste of traditional desserts — so much so that the Cheez-In Diner team had difficulty choosing which ones would make the final cut. Hammond told us, "When we first started dreaming up the Cheez-In Diner menu, creating delicious Cheez-It-based desserts was something we thought might take more time than the savory options. We were pleasantly surprised that the hard part was actually narrowing down the many amazing dessert options we had!"
It's not every day you get to try a Deluxe Cheez-It Milkshake or slice of Sweet-N-Salty Cheezcake — so why not sample both? After all, the diner delights are practically made for sharing with friends. The Cheez-It Milkshake contains creamy vanilla ice cream, chocolate, caramel, and yes, Cheez-It crackers, making it one of the most unique frosty sweets you're likely to try. The Sweet-N-Salty Cheezcake is another must-try. Its savory Cheez-It crust is so irresistible, it may forever change the way you bake cheesecakes after you try it.
Yes, the Cheez-In Diner has a souvenir shop
What better way to commemorate your time at the cheesiest diner in New York state than with some official Cheez-In Diner merch? As they head out of the restaurant, patrons can stop by the gift shop and take their pick from psychedelic postcards, posters, t-shirts, and more. Paying tribute to the vending machine souvenir dispensers of the past, there's even a limited-edition miniature print machine located just before the eatery's exit. There are two possible Cheez-In Diner prints to collect — one that portrays the classic orange Cheez-It cracker, the other depicting a Cheez-It milkshake.
Customers can also take a few photos with the Cheez-In Diner's gleaming Cadillac, or simply enjoy the sights and sounds of the Catskill Mountains at the outdoor picnic tables. You'll have to act quickly to get in on the cheesy fun, as the restaurant is open for one week only and is first-come, first-serve. However, night owls will be pleased to learn that the Cheez-In Diner is open late from Friday to Sunday — meaning you can get your Cheez-It fix until midnight over the weekend.
The Cheez-In Diner is open for business at 261 Tinker Street in Woodstock, New York from Monday, May 20 to Sunday, May 26. Its hours of operation are 4-9 pm ET Monday through Thursday and 4 pm to midnight ET Friday through Sunday. To try your hand at crafting Cheez-It recipes at home, visit CheezIt.com for more information.