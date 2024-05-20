Cheez-It Fans Can Now Visit The Retro Cheez-In Diner In New York's Catskill Mountains

Spring is the perfect time for planning scenic road trips, and Cheez-It fans can visit a very special roadside attraction this May. For one week only, from Monday, May 20 to Sunday, May 26, Cheez-It will welcome diners to the Cheez-In Diner at 261 Tinker Street in Woodstock, New York. Nestled in the gorgeous greenery of upstate New York, this unbelievable outpost checks all the boxes for those searching for their next adventure. Indeed, the menu is chock-full of Cheez-It deliciousness — more on that in a moment — there's even a Cheez-It-fueled jukebox, an assortment of Cheez-It flavors on tap, and exclusive Cheez-In Diner merch to take in.

Whether you're an ultra-adventurous eater or the type who subsists on a steady diet of chicken tenders, there's something for everyone to chow on at the Cheez-In Diner. From the classic creamy Mac & Cheez-It to the fantastical Deluxe Cheez-It Milkshake, it's safe to say this beats the standard road trip snack stop. After trying the Cheez-In Diner's offerings for ourselves, we caught up with Lisa Hammond, director of research and key member of the Kellanova Menuvation team, to bring you everything there is to know about this wonderfully cheesy oasis in the Catskill mountains.