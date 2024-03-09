We Tried Hidden Valley Ranch Cheez-It Dressing: Here's What You Need To Know

If there's one thing that goes well with just about anything, it's ranch dressing. This rich and tangy condiment has proven its versatility with successful flavor combinations like bacon ranch, jalapeño ranch, and avocado ranch. Now, you can add Cheez-Its to the list as well. Yes, you read that correctly. Hidden Valley recently launched a new Cheezy Ranch Dressing in collaboration with the world's most popular cheese cracker brand, and the company provided us with a bottle so we could try the new flavor for ourselves.

Unsurprisingly, this isn't the first time that a brand has blended the flavor of ranch dressing with cheddar cheese crackers. Cheez-Its previously released a Zesty Cheddar Ranch Grooves cracker variety, which we also sampled for our Cheez-Its power ranking. Unfortunately, it scored dead last out of 24 flavors. Is the Hidden Valley Ranch Cheez-It Dressing any more successful at merging these two tangy and delightful flavors? We'll go over that and a whole lot more in this in-depth review. But first, let's cover some key information about this product.