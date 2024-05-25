Copycat Chili's Chicken Enchilada Soup Recipe

If you're a fan of the delicious the Tex-Mex dishes served at Chili's, you're in the right place. Today we're recreating one of Chili's most iconic dishes with the help of recipe developer Catherine Brookes. This copycat Chili's chicken enchilada soup is rich, creamy, and packed with flavor. It's a super comforting bowlful that comes complete with all the amazing textures and tastes you'll find in the restaurant version. But instead, it's made right in the comfort of your own kitchen.

This hearty soup features a medley of spices including cumin and paprika, plus red enchilada sauce for even more savory warmth. Masa harina works to thicken everything up and give the dish its signature flavor. And of course, we add juicy chicken breasts, which simmer away in the soup mixture until tender and ultimately end up shredded. Plus, there's not one, but two types of cheese in there, which really hone in on the savory, creamy nature of the soup.

Serve up a bowlful with your favorite toppings — perhaps extra cheese, crunchy tortilla strips, and a sprinkle of fresh cilantro. Then, you're ready to dive in to your homemade copycat Chili's soup and perhaps even go back for seconds.