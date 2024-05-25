Copycat Chili's Chicken Enchilada Soup Recipe
If you're a fan of the delicious the Tex-Mex dishes served at Chili's, you're in the right place. Today we're recreating one of Chili's most iconic dishes with the help of recipe developer Catherine Brookes. This copycat Chili's chicken enchilada soup is rich, creamy, and packed with flavor. It's a super comforting bowlful that comes complete with all the amazing textures and tastes you'll find in the restaurant version. But instead, it's made right in the comfort of your own kitchen.
This hearty soup features a medley of spices including cumin and paprika, plus red enchilada sauce for even more savory warmth. Masa harina works to thicken everything up and give the dish its signature flavor. And of course, we add juicy chicken breasts, which simmer away in the soup mixture until tender and ultimately end up shredded. Plus, there's not one, but two types of cheese in there, which really hone in on the savory, creamy nature of the soup.
Serve up a bowlful with your favorite toppings — perhaps extra cheese, crunchy tortilla strips, and a sprinkle of fresh cilantro. Then, you're ready to dive in to your homemade copycat Chili's soup and perhaps even go back for seconds.
Gather the ingredients for this copycat Chili's chicken enchilada soup recipe
It wouldn't be chicken enchilada soup without the chicken, so you'll need a couple of chicken breasts to begin. Then, for the base of the soup, you'll need the following ingredients: olive oil, garlic, paprika, cumin, chili powder, onion powder, chicken broth, masa harina, and red enchilada sauce. Once the mixture has bubbled for a while, we add cream cheese and shredded cheddar cheese. And, you can season the finished soup with any extra salt and pepper to taste. Though not essential, we love to garnish the soup with some tortilla strips, extra shredded cheddar, fresh cilantro, and sour cream.
Step 1: Season the chicken
Season the chicken on both sides with salt and pepper.
Step 2: Heat the oil
Heat 2 tablespoons of oil in a large soup pot on a medium-high setting.
Step 3: Sear the chicken
Sear the chicken breasts for about 3 minutes on each side, until golden. Set aside.
Step 4: Cook the spices
Add the remaining tablespoon of oil and turn the heat down to medium. Add the garlic, paprika, cumin, chili powder, and onion powder and cook for 1 minute, stirring constantly.
Step 5: Add the chicken broth
Gradually add the chicken broth, stirring as you go.
Step 6: Mix masa harina and water
In a mixing bowl, whisk together the masa harina and 1 ½ cups of water.
Step 7: Add masa harina mixture to soup
Stir in the masa harina mixture and the red enchilada sauce. Bring to a boil, then reduce to a simmer and leave to bubble for 20 minutes.
Step 8: Add the cheeses
Add the cream cheese and shredded cheddar cheese and stir until melted.
Step 9: Return chicken to pot
Add the chicken back to the pot and simmer for 10 minutes or until the chicken is cooked through.
Step 10: Shred the chicken
Remove the chicken from the pot and shred with forks.
Step 11: Return shredded chicken to pot
Return the shredded chicken to the pot and stir well. Season with any salt and black pepper to taste.
Step 12: Garnish and serve
Serve the soup topped with extra cheese, tortilla strips, chopped cilantro, and sour cream if desired.
Can I adjust the spice level of this chicken enchilada soup?
If you'd like to adjust the spice level of your chicken enchilada soup, that's no problem. Since this dish is pretty flexible, it's just a simple case of tweaking a couple of the ingredients. This recipe will yield a soup with a mild hint of heat that shouldn't overwhelm the palate, but if you're particularly sensitive to spice, your best bet is to reduce the amount of chili powder. The original recipe calls for 2 teaspoons, but you can start with 1 teaspoon or even half a teaspoon and gradually add more to taste. Also, adding extra cream cheese can be a great way to balance out any excess heat in the soup.
If you enjoy a spicier soup, there are plenty of ways to turn up the heat. Try amping up the chili powder or adding a pinch of cayenne pepper, which packs a bit more of a spicy punch. Additionally, you could incorporate or a finely chopped jalapeño pepper when sauteing the garlic and spices, or simply add a generous drizzle of hot sauce or spoonful of fiery salsa when serving up the soup.
Could I use another type of protein in copycat Chilis soup?
Inspired by the restaurant version, we opted for classic chicken breast in this recipe. However, if you want to switch things up and create your own unique take on the original (or use up what's in your fridge), there's plenty of wiggle room. Chicken makes a flavorful and tender addition to the soup, but other meats and sources of protein can work wonderfully too. If you have some leftover turkey in the fridge, perhaps during the holiday season, this can be a delicious way to customize the soup. Simply shred it up as you would the chicken and add it to the soup.
For a red meat option, ground beef or diced beef would be brilliant, hearty additions. Ground beef can be browned with the spices at the beginning, and chunks can be seared, set aside, and simmered like the chicken. Shrimp or chunks of white fish like cod or tilapia are another wonderful addition too. These won't require searing first, just pop them in to simmer in place of the seared chicken.
To make this soup suitable for vegetarians, canned beans are the perfect choice. Black beans, pinto beans, or even chickpeas can all be used to add protein and fiber. Just stir in the drained and rinsed beans at the beginning of the final simmering stage.
- 3 chicken breasts
- salt, to taste
- black pepper, to taste
- 2 tablespoons + 1 tablespoon olive oil, divided
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 ½ teaspoons paprika
- 1 ½ teaspoons cumin
- 2 teaspoons chili powder
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- 6 cups chicken broth
- ¾ cup masa harina
- 1 cup red enchilada sauce
- 4 ounces cream cheese
- 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
- Extra shredded cheese
- Tortilla strips
- Chopped cilantro
- Sour cream
|Calories per Serving
|532
|Total Fat
|26.9 g
|Saturated Fat
|10.0 g
|Trans Fat
|0.2 g
|Cholesterol
|144.2 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|27.1 g
|Dietary Fiber
|2.6 g
|Total Sugars
|7.4 g
|Sodium
|1,116.4 mg
|Protein
|44.6 g