The Popular Myth Behind The Caprese Sandwich's Creation

What came first, the Caprese salad or the Caprese sandwich? Despite the murky origins of Insalata Caprese, we know for certain that the colorful and delicious combination of tomatoes, mozzarella, and basil made its initial debut in salad form before making the leap to a handheld. So, what inspired the change? Well, that's a little unclear, but the most popular myth behind the transition credits King Farouk of Egypt for turning the tri-colored salad into a meal that could be eaten on the go.

According to the story, the royal fled to Italy after being exiled from Egypt in 1952. While there, he visited Capri's Hotel Quisisana — as in, the Grand Hotel Quisisana, where Caprese salad was allegedly invented in the 1920s. Already a fan of the salad, King Farouk asked his chef one day for a light and portable meal. In return, he was presented with all of the beautiful ingredients of a Caprese salad piled in between two pieces of bread, thus creating the Caprese sandwich that so many people know and love today.

Of course, Caprese sandwiches have evolved a bit since this myth of the 1950s. Our version, for example, is a grilled Caprese sandwich featuring mayo and pesto in addition to the traditional ingredients. Others have opted to add some protein into the mix with grilled chicken, bacon, or prosciutto.