Grilled Caprese Sandwich Recipe

Since tomatoes are such an easy-growing vegetable, if you grow your own you may wind up with an overabundance. Fortunately, recipe developer Erin Johnson says this grilled Caprese sandwich is "a fantastic way to use surplus tomatoes from your garden." Even if you get your tomatoes from the store, she still notes that this summertime sandwich "is fast and easy," giving you good reason to make it. In addition to the classic Caprese salad combination of tomatoes and mozzarella, this sandwich also introduces the salad's basil element via some pesto-flavored mayonnaise (you'll be making it yourself by simply stirring together store-bought versions of both condiments), then adds some balsamic glaze for what Johnson calls "a sweet and acidic element that really complements the sandwich."

While the entire sandwich isn't cooked on the grill, the pesto mayonnaise-coated bread slices are grilled for a few minutes to crisp up and take on some char. If you don't want to fire up an outdoor barbecue to toast the bread, though, Johnson does say that a grill pan can be used. And if you make a batch of the pesto mayonnaise in advance, it's even easier to assemble this sandwich any time you like.