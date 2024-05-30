Who Is Michael Caines? 9 Facts About One Of Britain's Most Popular Chefs

At six weeks old, Michael Caines was adopted. His birth mom was from England and his dad from the West Indies. "In those days, unfortunately, being in a mixed-race family was not deemed socially acceptable and therefore my mother was told that unless she gave up her child and had it adopted that she would not be accepted within the family," Caines shared in an interview with DevonLive. "My mother looked after me for six weeks until they found a suitable family. In that time you can only imagine what my mother would have gone through. Then one day she was told to go out for a walk and she did, and when she came back I had been adopted."

Caines was adopted by Pat and Peter Caines, and he speaks highly of his childhood and upbringing with his adoptive family. The celebrity chef is the youngest of six children. He has two brothers and three sisters (one of his brothers is adopted, too). Today, because of his experience, Caines is an advocate for adoption. "I was adopted into a loving family ... I grew up in a unit of love and acceptance of who I was, and feeling absolutely no different."