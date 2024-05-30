Sonic Groovy Fries And Groovy Sauce Review: The Sonic Menu Gets A Solid Upgrade

With the addition of what the chain is calling Groovy Fries, Sonic Drive-In has fundamentally overhauled the french fry portion of its menu. Of course, new menu items are a relatively frequent occurrence at Sonic. In one particularly left-field example, a peanut butter bacon burger and shake debuted at Sonic in January of 2024. What makes the Groovy Fries distinct from these sorts of limited-time promotions is that they're taking the place of the standard french fry that was previously a staple of the Sonic menu. Sonic is so confident its Groovy Fries are an upgrade that those old fries became unavailable the instant this new version debuted.

In conjunction with this new fry recipe, the chain has also debuted a sauce, appropriately titled Groovy Sauce and which consists of a blend of ranch and sriracha. So, is the big change worth it? I took to my local Sonic to try the new fries and sauce for myself. Here's everything regulars and newcomers alike should know about these two shake-ups to Sonic's status quo, in addition to my thoughts about the Groovy Fries and Groovy Sauce.