Sonic Gets Sweet And Savory With Peanut Butter Bacon Burger And Shake

We have to admit, we were a little disappointed when Sonic's Teriyaki Burger was announced, only to be given solely to its Maui, Hawaii location. Since then, we've been waiting patiently for the burger chain to release a creative new burger for the rest of the United States to enjoy. The upcoming release of the Peanut Butter Bacon SuperSONIC Double Cheeseburger fits that bill perfectly.

The new, limited-edition menu item is the latest of Sonic's burgers meant for bacon lovers, including the Garlic Butter Bacon Burger; the Sonic BBLT with a whopping six strips of bacon, and the Bacon on Bacon Quarter Pound Double Cheeseburger which had two strips of bacon for each beef patty.

The burger consists of smooth peanut butter, bacon, grilled onions, and American cheese layered on top of two 100% beef burgers, enclosed by a toasted bun. It will be released nationwide for $6.39 on Jan. 8, 2024, and customers have four weeks to get their fill of the salty and sticky sweet burger. You can also order the Peanut Butter Bacon Shake for those wishing for a dessert or drink to amp up the peanut butter and bacon flavor.