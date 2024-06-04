The Celebratory, Post-WWII Origins Of Hershey's Chocolate Cake

While we may take for granted our ability to buy eggs, milk, butter, and even cake mixes or pre-made cakes today, these items were scarce during the Great Depression and World War II, making cake a luxury few had. While chocolate production increased during the war, Hershey supplied WWII soldiers with chocolate rations, and there wasn't much left at home. Cake mixes and other ingredients also vanished from the shelves. Those at home were encouraged to keep morale up by creating cake-like confections such as the Depression-era "wacky cake" from readily available ingredients, but with no eggs, milk, or butter.

American homemakers were thrilled when the recipe for Hershey's chocolate cake was distributed at the war's end, since it also signified an end to years of working in factories, rationing foodstuffs, and sending their loved ones off to fight. The cake, made with six Hershey's chocolate bars (which were also back on shelves), thus became a celebration of the war's end and the return of fresh ingredients.