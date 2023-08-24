The Strange Untold History Of Cake

Cake is undoubtedly one of the most popular desserts found around the world. The history of cake goes back a staggering amount of time – millennia – and has evolved dramatically over time and geographical location. There are so many different kinds that once you dive into this sweet history, you may be left wondering, "What even is cake?" From a historical perspective, a cake can be anything from a sweet yeasted loaf, such as panettone, to a dense fruit cake, to the more common light and fluffy grocery store birthday cake we're familiar with in the United States.

Even within this range, though, there are many varieties, including the genoise, sponge cake, pound cake, and more. The ingredients and techniques may vary, but each one is still a cake. So how did this delicious treat find its way into our lives and nearly every major milestone? We celebrate birthdays, weddings, graduations, pretty much everything with a cake. The strange history and evolution of cake may surprise you.