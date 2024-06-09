The Ingredient To Reach For When Making Crispy Roasted Vegetables

There's nothing quite like the satisfaction that comes from whipping up a batch of flawlessly roasted vegetables. Of course, you need the right amount of salt and spices to take care of the taste, but if you're going for a crispy finish, then one particular ingredient can get this job done with flying colors: cornstarch. You may already know that cornstarch can be used in a variety of ways, such as thickening sauces, stews, or soups. It can even add some backbone to pastries, as it provides a structured element. Utilizing cornstarch to get a decent outer crisp for your roasted vegetables is a piece of cake.

Simply start by ensuring your vegetables are fully prepped and dry. After tossing them with the desired seasoning and oil, you can move on to the cornstarch. Coat all your veggies with this not-so-secret weapon before slipping them into the oven. Be sure you use 1 tablespoon for every pound of vegetables. Roast them, and voila: You have a stunning tray of crispy roasted vegetables.