The Science That Sets Alsa Baking Powder Apart From Most American Brands

Some baking enthusiasts swear by Alsa, a brand of baking powder from France, over American brands. Part of the reason some bakers prefer this ingredient can be tied to Alsa's composition and the underlying science of how it works.

To understand the science behind Alsa baking powder, it helps to understand the difference between baking soda and baking powder. Baking soda falls on the basic end of the pH scale and must be activated by an acid. Recipes that call for baking soda will also call for something like lemon juice or cream of tartar to achieve this. The resulting chemical reaction produces carbon dioxide, which helps give cakes and other baked items a light and fluffy texture. Baking powder, on the other hand, combines traditional baking soda and acid in a single product.

When you mix Alsa baking powder with liquid, it immediately starts to form carbon dioxide gas. Because the mixture reacts only once, this type of baking powder is referred to as single-acting. Single-acting baking powders have a quick reaction time that is ideal for things like donuts, which are more likely to crack when made with a slower double-acting baking powder. This latter type produces carbon dioxide when combined with liquids and again when introduced to heat. Double-acting baking powders make up the majority of commercial baking powders available on the U.S. market.