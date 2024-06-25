The Best Fast Food Dupe Walmart Has To Offer Is A Saucy Favorite

There's something about restaurant food that makes it taste better than grocery store counterparts, but that hasn't stopped Walmart from attempting to re-create fast food favorites. Perusing the retailer's aisles, you'll see several copycats under its Great Value brand, from beloved breakfast dishes and sides to the main entrees. However, in Mashed's ranking of 11 Walmart fast food dupes, its version of Chick-fil-A's eponymous sauce took the top spot.

There's no question about what Wally World was trying to emulate when it marketed Chicken Dipping Sauce. This copycat has a familiar yellow hue, and the chain slapped a photo on the bottle displaying chicken nuggets and waffle fries that look suspiciously like those served at Chick-fil-A.

However, what ultimately earned it the top spot was how familiar this fast food knockoff tasted to the real thing. Many Walmart shoppers seem to agree. One reviewer on the grocer's website called the item Chick-fil-A sauce's "identical twin from Great Value." They also wrote, "I honestly couldn't believe anyone could recreate this, but they did. It is not similar, it's exactly like it."