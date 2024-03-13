Who Is The Chick-Fil-A Sauce Girl?
Gina Lynn's flabbergasted face may have launched a thousand memes, but most folks probably don't recognize her name. Known to the internet as "the Chick-fil-A sauce girl," Lynn became an overnight sensation after a video of her taking a customer's order went viral.
On February 22, TikTok user @lav3ndr_ posted the video that introduced the world to Lynn. In it, the Chick-fil-A cashier makes outlandish faces and comical remarks as she takes the bemused videographer's order. The line that has since become her slogan occurs after @lav3ndr_ requests either buffalo or barbecue sauce. "No Chick-fil-A sauce?!" Lynn balks with an exaggerated expression, bulging eyes and all. While Chick-fil-A workers do have to follow some pretty weird rules, this befuddled interaction struck many viewers as particularly strange.
As many users can attest to, word travels fast across social media, especially when photos and videos are deemed downright hilarious or outrageous. The video of the Chick-fil-A sauce girl soon began circulating with incredible speed and has already inspired countless memes, stitches, GIFs, and animations. One such TikTok animation from user @electronicant78 depicting Lynn as Hello Kitty has racked up over 34 million views.
Since many of the memes cut off before Lynn breaks character, many wondered if this was a genuine interaction filmed covertly by the video's poster. However, in a now-deleted video, @lav3ndr_ revealed that she's actually Lynn's sister, and the video was simply a joke. In fact, many of the other videos on @lav3ndr_'s account feature Lynn making similarly playful faces.
Gina Lynn claims she still works at Chick-fil-A
According to Gina Lynn's Instagram bio, she is an actress, artist, and student. In a TikTok video posted on Lynn's account, she insists that she had only recently started working at Chick-fil-A when her sister @lav3ndr_'s video went viral. After management caught wind of her stardom, Lynn says she had an "emotional experience" with her boss that prompted online confusion about whether or not she had been fired. Although @lav3ndr_ claimed in a now-deleted TikTok that Lynn was let go as a result of the viral moment, Lynn clarifies in her video that it was all a misunderstanding and that she will soon report back to her job at the family-friendly fast-food restaurant.
Just because Lynn plans to resume her employment at Chick-fil-A, however, doesn't mean she isn't also planning to make the most out of her time in the spotlight. For instance, she now has an account on Cameo, the app that allows people to request personalized greetings from celebrities. Plus, in another TikTok posted five days after the viral incident, Lynn calls out critics who argue she's attempting to capitalize on her 15 minutes of fame by posting similar videos. "Some people are like, 'She's going to make this her whole personality,'" Lynn says, adding, "But you would too for a check!" It seems this is just the latest Chick-fil-A controversy involving TikTok, as around this time last year, the platform was outraged when the chain introduced a cauliflower sandwich.
While some find Gina Lynn's humor hilarious, others do not
Since Gina Lynn is an actress, at least as specified in her social media profiles, she's likely used to being the focus of attention and aims to induce laughter from her fans, viewers, and loved ones alike. Apparently, though, not everyone finds the comedienne's quips and quirks to be of a certain caliber. On March 2, Lynn facetiously asked her audience via a new video, "Now, who banned my account? Which one of you has reported my TikTok?" Even Lynn's sister, @lav3ndr_, the poster of the "No Chick-fil-A sauce?" video, wants to know why TikTok continues to ban the funny girl's accounts. "She's funny as hell!" she exclaims. When @lav3ndr_ uploaded another video in response to a comment on the original post, "Pls tell me you know her," it became a bit more evident that the employee and customer were indeed acquainted and goofing around.
"This is genuine nightmare fuel," one user commented, referring to Lynn's overly enthusiastic suggestion to try the seasonal beverage, the Mango Passion Sunjoy. A couple more users chimed in: "incredibly NOT funny" and "if this is the behavior she got fired for... umm kinda valid. I'm sure customers were confused & uncomfy." Obviously, Lynn's sense of humor isn't everyone's cup of Chick-fil-A sauce, but as long as she's unapologetically her silly, tongue-wagging, duck lip-projecting self on camera, we're sure that a solid number of TikTokers will uphold the laughter.