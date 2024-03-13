Who Is The Chick-Fil-A Sauce Girl?

Gina Lynn's flabbergasted face may have launched a thousand memes, but most folks probably don't recognize her name. Known to the internet as "the Chick-fil-A sauce girl," Lynn became an overnight sensation after a video of her taking a customer's order went viral.

On February 22, TikTok user @lav3ndr_ posted the video that introduced the world to Lynn. In it, the Chick-fil-A cashier makes outlandish faces and comical remarks as she takes the bemused videographer's order. The line that has since become her slogan occurs after @lav3ndr_ requests either buffalo or barbecue sauce. "No Chick-fil-A sauce?!" Lynn balks with an exaggerated expression, bulging eyes and all. While Chick-fil-A workers do have to follow some pretty weird rules, this befuddled interaction struck many viewers as particularly strange.

As many users can attest to, word travels fast across social media, especially when photos and videos are deemed downright hilarious or outrageous. The video of the Chick-fil-A sauce girl soon began circulating with incredible speed and has already inspired countless memes, stitches, GIFs, and animations. One such TikTok animation from user @electronicant78 depicting Lynn as Hello Kitty has racked up over 34 million views.

Since many of the memes cut off before Lynn breaks character, many wondered if this was a genuine interaction filmed covertly by the video's poster. However, in a now-deleted video, @lav3ndr_ revealed that she's actually Lynn's sister, and the video was simply a joke. In fact, many of the other videos on @lav3ndr_'s account feature Lynn making similarly playful faces.