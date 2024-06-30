The Easiest Hack To Clean Your Microwave Only Requires 3 Ingredients

Microwaves are wonderfully versatile, perfect for everything from familiar tasks like popping popcorn and reheating leftovers to a wide variety of other things you didn't know you could cook in a microwave. Unfortunately, the downside of all that use is that the appliance can get pretty grimy. Many develop an unpleasant pattern of splattered foods, escaped grease, and other caked-on remnants of past meals and snacks. Luckily, cleaning your microwave is easy, thanks to three humble, non-toxic items you likely already have in your kitchen.

These are ordinary white vinegar, lemon juice, and water. Though this combination might sound more like the start of a salad dressing than a powerful microwave cleaner and degreaser, it can be surprisingly effective. Simply add 1 cup of water and 1 cup of vinegar to a microwave-safe vessel, along with about 2 tablespoons of lemon juice (that's about the amount found in an average-sized lemon).

Microwave this mixture until it boils (usually around two minutes), then leave it in the closed microwave for several minutes more. When you open it up, you'll find most stains and debris can be easily wiped away, and even the most stubborn food residue should be significantly loosened.