Kiwano Melons: From Marvel's Thanos To Zac Efron's Rom-Com

Zac Efron is starting to collect connections to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) like Thanos collected Infinity Stones in the "Avengers" series. Already only two degrees of separation away from the MCU thanks to his 2017 appearance in "The Greatest Showman" alongside Zendaya (who portrays Michelle "MJ" Jones in the "Spider-Man" films), Efron has now added another link to the MCU with the release of his project "A Family Affair" — though probably not in the way you might think.

At the end of the Netflix film, which also stars Nicole Kidman, Kathy Bates, and Joey King, Kidman's character Brooke is sent to the grocery store to pick up a kiwano "horned melon" for her mother, Leila (Bates), who explains that they help prevent dementia. Meanwhile, Chris, portrayed by Efron, is lured to the same store by Zara (King), where he bumps into Brooke as she's checking out the spiky fruit in the produce section.

Don't worry, we won't spoil any more of the rom-com's final moments, but we will explain how the fruit gives Efron yet another connection to the Marvel world. As keen-eyed MCU fans may recall, kiwano melons are widely believed to be the real-world fruit that Thanos was growing in his garden at the end of "Avengers: End Game." However, we highly doubt the ones Kidman and Efron's characters reunite over were imported from Planet-0259-S.