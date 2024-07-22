Leftover Anchovy Oil Is A Savory, Salty Snack-Amplifier Worth Saving
Ahhh, anchovies. A long-held secret among chefs and experienced home cooks for amping up umami flavor, the deceptively flavorful little fish is used in cuisines around the globe. And, while the meaty filets themselves are a prized ingredient, the oil they're packed in can be just as useful. Briny, salty, savory, and full of flavor, anchovy oil might be one of the most useful "leftover" ingredients lurking in your pantry, ready to add major flavor to the most ho-hum of snacks — and it's easier to do than you might think.
Do you know what a traditional bagna càuda tastes like? This savory dip is known for its bold use of anchovies and garlic, and it would be perfect for giving popcorn some extra zing. Simply sauté a few tablespoons of butter with a bit of minced garlic and a few dashes of anchovy oil in place of chopped anchovies. If you like it extra funky, add a little more oil — it's your recipe! Heat the mixture until the garlic has released its aroma, then drizzle the mixture over popcorn for a gourmet take on movie night at home. Got a little left over? Brush the same mixture over slices of baguette and give 'em a light toast in the oven before topping with a pungent slice of Parmesan for a quick afternoon snack or appetizer. Pro tip: Try adding a slice of Calabrian chili for a little heat that also adds an extra delicious depth of flavor.
The secret ingredient you never knew you loved
If big, bold flavors like an anchovy and garlic combo aren't your thing, that's okay! Anchovies can actually impart wondrous depths of flavor, even if you don't like fish. You may not know it, but they lend a certain nuance to many of the foods and sauces we eat today, like Worcestershire sauce. That said, if you're still anchovy averse, it's possible to incorporate anchovy's umami punch into your snacks in a more subtle way.
Look for ways to amp up basic recipes where anchovy oil can be substituted for or blended with other oils. Try substituting leftover anchovy oil for vegetable oil in a traditional recipe for fire crackers, which puts a Caesar-ific take on the classic party snack. Or, experiment with a little bit of anchovy oil in your homemade veggie dips or dressings (your boring crudité platter will thank you). Even the most basic recipes can benefit from a touch of anchovy goodness. Your next batch of guacamole is begging for a little extra umami, and chefs like Emeril Lagasse are known to use Worcestershire sauce as their secret ingredient. No Worcestershire sauce on hand? Keep it simple — skip the salt and sub in a little anchovy oil for extra pizazz, a more complex flavor, and a guacamole that will have your friends asking for the recipe.