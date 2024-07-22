Leftover Anchovy Oil Is A Savory, Salty Snack-Amplifier Worth Saving

Ahhh, anchovies. A long-held secret among chefs and experienced home cooks for amping up umami flavor, the deceptively flavorful little fish is used in cuisines around the globe. And, while the meaty filets themselves are a prized ingredient, the oil they're packed in can be just as useful. Briny, salty, savory, and full of flavor, anchovy oil might be one of the most useful "leftover" ingredients lurking in your pantry, ready to add major flavor to the most ho-hum of snacks — and it's easier to do than you might think.

Do you know what a traditional bagna càuda tastes like? This savory dip is known for its bold use of anchovies and garlic, and it would be perfect for giving popcorn some extra zing. Simply sauté a few tablespoons of butter with a bit of minced garlic and a few dashes of anchovy oil in place of chopped anchovies. If you like it extra funky, add a little more oil — it's your recipe! Heat the mixture until the garlic has released its aroma, then drizzle the mixture over popcorn for a gourmet take on movie night at home. Got a little left over? Brush the same mixture over slices of baguette and give 'em a light toast in the oven before topping with a pungent slice of Parmesan for a quick afternoon snack or appetizer. Pro tip: Try adding a slice of Calabrian chili for a little heat that also adds an extra delicious depth of flavor.