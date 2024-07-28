Why Your Air Fryer Is Useless When Whipping Up A Stir Fry

Ah, the air fryer — what can't it do? Sales of this must-have kitchen gadget have been on the rise since 2017 (via CNBC), but as handy as air fryers are, everything has its limitations. Stir fry is something you should never cook in an air fryer. Sure, you can cook your stir-fry ingredients in it if you insist, but the soggy result won't really be a stir fry. This is because the art of stir-frying is in wok hei (meaning "the breath of a wok" in Cantonese), which requires a combination of high heat, strategic cook times and temperature zones, and, of course, stirring.

Stirring food at high heat is a major element of stir-frying (hence the name), and it's nearly impossible to recreate with an air fryer. While an air fryer can get quite hot, you can't continuously stir the food inside. On top of that, any overcrowding will steam the ingredients rather than make them crispy. This is because an air fryer works by circulating hot air around the food. Additionally, the ingredients for stir fry vary in cook times, which can be anywhere from 30 seconds to several minutes. Considering this, you won't really save time if you make this dish in the air fryer because it's typically recommended that you preheat your air fryer anyway. A wok, on the other hand, is meant for stir-frying.