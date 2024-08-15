Jimmy John's Celebrates Fall Early With An Unusual Pumpkin Cookie

The dog days of summer are on their way out, and while many are still getting the most out of vacation season, some folks have their sights set on the cooler, laid-back weather that accompanies autumn. Count Jimmy John's as part of the latter group. The American sandwich chain has announced the upcoming release of a new (and somewhat unusual) dessert item bristling with fall vibes, according to information shared with Mashed.

With the Summer Olympics concluded and football season right around the corner, few can deny that some people are getting excited about cozy, colorful fall. Starting August 19, Jimmy John's will be catering to that crowd by introducing the comforting, autumnal flavor of pumpkin and giving it a twist with its Pumpkin White Chocolate Cookie. White chocolate chips (which aren't actually chocolate, by the way) will no doubt add some sweetness to slightly nutty pumpkin notes in this new treat.

While there are definitely some pumpkin foods you should avoid, we can only hope that this mouthwatering cookie isn't one of them. And if seasonal food isn't enough and you want to enjoy your fall-time treat in some comfy, themed attire, Jimmy John's is way ahead of you.