Jimmy John's Celebrates Fall Early With An Unusual Pumpkin Cookie
The dog days of summer are on their way out, and while many are still getting the most out of vacation season, some folks have their sights set on the cooler, laid-back weather that accompanies autumn. Count Jimmy John's as part of the latter group. The American sandwich chain has announced the upcoming release of a new (and somewhat unusual) dessert item bristling with fall vibes, according to information shared with Mashed.
With the Summer Olympics concluded and football season right around the corner, few can deny that some people are getting excited about cozy, colorful fall. Starting August 19, Jimmy John's will be catering to that crowd by introducing the comforting, autumnal flavor of pumpkin and giving it a twist with its Pumpkin White Chocolate Cookie. White chocolate chips (which aren't actually chocolate, by the way) will no doubt add some sweetness to slightly nutty pumpkin notes in this new treat.
While there are definitely some pumpkin foods you should avoid, we can only hope that this mouthwatering cookie isn't one of them. And if seasonal food isn't enough and you want to enjoy your fall-time treat in some comfy, themed attire, Jimmy John's is way ahead of you.
New gear is coming to Jimmy John's for fall
Trying Jimmy John's new Pumpkin White Chocolate Cookie is definitely one way to start feeling the fall spirit, but as the temperature starts dropping, you might want to start hunting around for your favorite sweatshirt before venturing out to get one. If you want to show off your love of fall's seasonal flavors, Jimmy John's is also releasing a Pumpkin Sweatshirt to help you celebrate the autumn season. With the word "PUMPKIN" emblazoned across the shirt's front in bold, orange letters, you'll be letting others know you're eager for autumn to begin. The limited-edition sweatshirt will be available exclusively at the sandwich chain's merch store, store.jimmyjohns.com.
This autumn gear and Jimmy John's Pumpkin White Chocolate Cookie are only available for a limited time, while supplies last. Like Jimmy John's unique Firecracker Wrap, which the chain introduced earlier this year, its new fall-inspired items might be gone before you know it.