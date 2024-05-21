Jimmy John's Firecracker Wrap Review: A Unique And Unusually Bold Fast Food Wrap

For the summer of 2024, Jimmy John's introduced a brand new sandwich called the Firecracker Wrap. Limited-time menu items that revolve around purportedly high levels of spice have become something of a chain restaurant trend in recent years. Examples range from Dunkin's 2020 Spicy Ghost Pepper Donut, to Burger King's Trick or Heat Meal, which debuted on a Friday the 13th in October 2023. That contained a Ghost Pepper Whopper as well as Ghost Pepper Chicken Fries.

It's not just spice, but two factors working in harmony to make this new Jimmy John's menu item unique: heat and crunch. While the wrap contain multiple spice-centric components, one of those is portion of spicy potato chips included within the sandwich. Not only is the Firecracker Wrap meant to appeal to heat seekers, but proponents of chips as a sandwich ingredient. For anyone interested in trying or learning more about the Jimmy John's Firecracker Wrap, here's a rundown of the item as well as my personal review after I tried one for myself.