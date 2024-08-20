Alicia Silverstone Appears Clueless While Biting Into A Poisonous Fruit
Alicia Silverstone has sparked concern from fans after sinking her teeth into something potentially poisonous. In a post to her TikTok account on Monday, the "Clueless" star admitted to plucking a new-to-her piece of fruit out of a garden while strolling on the streets of England. She decided to take a bite in hopes of solving the mystery.
"I just bit into it because we were discussing whether it was a tomato or not," the actor explained while showing off a half red-orange fruit filled with seeds. It looked similar to a cherry tomato. However, after determining it was something else due to the leaves on the plant, Silverstone turned to the internet for help figuring out what it was. The answer people come up with is a bit alarming.
According to several people in the post's comments section, the fruit belonged to a Jerusalem cherry. Otherwise known as solanum pseudocapsicum, this plant is identifiable by its dark leaves, star-shaped white flowers. It has red, orange, and yellow berry-like fruits, which contain a poisonous ingredient called solanocapsine that is harmful when consumed.
@aliciasilverstone
What the heck is this!? I'm in England and can't figure it out. 🤔
Alicia Silverstone didn't swallow the fruit
As hours passed, several fans began to inquire about Alicia Silverstone's status. "Is Alicia ok??? We need an update!" one person commented. "ARE YOU ALIVE AND WELL!?!" asked another alarmed user. Fortunately, the actor has since provided a health update on TikTok. Not only is Silverstone "alive and well," but she also didn't swallow the dubious fruit. However, you might wonder what could have happened if she did.
While eating Jerusalem cherries is not typically life-threatening to humans, consuming either the berries or the leaves of the plant can cause gastrointestinal problems and may affect the central nervous system. Symptoms can take up to 10 hours to appear and include stomach pain, diarrhea, vomiting, hallucinations, seizures, and delirium. Those who ingest any part of the solanum pseudocapsicum plant — whether on accident or on purpose — should seek medical help immediately.
It is exciting to try new fruits and vegetables, but it is never wise to ingest anything you're not familiar with before researching it. Even produce you can buy could end up being one of the most dangerous fruits in the world. For example, eating yellow star fruit can be harmful to those with kidney issues because it contains a high amount of oxalate.