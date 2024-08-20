Alicia Silverstone Appears Clueless While Biting Into A Poisonous Fruit

Alicia Silverstone has sparked concern from fans after sinking her teeth into something potentially poisonous. In a post to her TikTok account on Monday, the "Clueless" star admitted to plucking a new-to-her piece of fruit out of a garden while strolling on the streets of England. She decided to take a bite in hopes of solving the mystery.

"I just bit into it because we were discussing whether it was a tomato or not," the actor explained while showing off a half red-orange fruit filled with seeds. It looked similar to a cherry tomato. However, after determining it was something else due to the leaves on the plant, Silverstone turned to the internet for help figuring out what it was. The answer people come up with is a bit alarming.

According to several people in the post's comments section, the fruit belonged to a Jerusalem cherry. Otherwise known as solanum pseudocapsicum, this plant is identifiable by its dark leaves, star-shaped white flowers. It has red, orange, and yellow berry-like fruits, which contain a poisonous ingredient called solanocapsine that is harmful when consumed.