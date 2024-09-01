Wendy's Secret Menu Barnyard Burger Doesn't Need To Be Wasteful
Have you ever felt so hungry you could eat an entire cow? What about a chicken and a pig, too? With a little ingenuity at the Wendy's drive-thru, you can satisfy your hunger with the whole farm. The Barnyard Burger — a fan-created secret menu item similar in concept to McDonald's Land, Air, and Sea — features a burger, a chicken patty, and bacon piled high between two buns along with lettuce, tomato, and cheddar cheese.
As for how to put together this meaty meal, which rivals other secret menu burgers like Arby's Meat Mountain in size, Instagram user @sarahmargareteats suggests ordering both a bacon cheeseburger and a chicken sandwich, then taking the chicken patty and adding it right on top of the bacon cheeseburger. This is a viable option, though it leaves behind a meatless sandwich that might not get eaten. Instead, you can try ordering a bacon cheeseburger and chicken nuggets to create the meal without having to trash any extra bread or sandwich fixings.
A four-count order of nuggets should be enough to cover the entire sandwich so that you get a taste of burger, bacon, and chicken in every bite. Plus, depending on your location, the add-on may only run you about $1. Since a Wendy's Classic Chicken Sandwich goes for about $4.50 à la carte, you might save a few bucks compared to @sarahmargareteats' method.
How to give the Barnyard Burger a flavor boost
Ordering a bacon cheeseburger and chicken nuggets isn't the only waste-free way to create a Barnyard Burger at Wendy's. According to Reddit, some locations may sell chicken patties à la carte, or they might offer single burger patties and bacon, which can then be added to a chicken sandwich to create the secret-menu meal. Because many Wendy's restaurants are franchised, however, a store's ability to accommodate this request is at the management's discretion. At the very least, a bacon cheeseburger and nuggets should always be available.
Regardless of how you get all the building blocks needed for a Barnyard Burger — whether you use Instagrammer @sarahmargareteats' method, the bacon cheeseburger-and-chicken-nuggets combo, or you order a patty à la carte — you can also give this DIY Wendy's sandwich a flavor boost by springing for spicy chicken. This can either come in the form of Spicy Chicken Nuggets or the chain's Spicy Chicken Sandwich, which a 2023 Mashed survey found to be the best sandwich at Wendy's.
You can also upgrade your Barnyard Burger by adding a hamburger patty to an Asiago Ranch Chicken Club. Available in classic or spicy, this sandwich comes with bacon, lettuce, tomato, Asiago cheese, and ranch, all of which YouTuber JustFoodReviews said worked well with the addition of the burger. "I like the spicy chicken flavor, and the juicy beef gives it ... a little bit of 'boom,'" they said.