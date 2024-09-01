Wendy's Secret Menu Barnyard Burger Doesn't Need To Be Wasteful

Have you ever felt so hungry you could eat an entire cow? What about a chicken and a pig, too? With a little ingenuity at the Wendy's drive-thru, you can satisfy your hunger with the whole farm. The Barnyard Burger — a fan-created secret menu item similar in concept to McDonald's Land, Air, and Sea — features a burger, a chicken patty, and bacon piled high between two buns along with lettuce, tomato, and cheddar cheese.

As for how to put together this meaty meal, which rivals other secret menu burgers like Arby's Meat Mountain in size, Instagram user @sarahmargareteats suggests ordering both a bacon cheeseburger and a chicken sandwich, then taking the chicken patty and adding it right on top of the bacon cheeseburger. This is a viable option, though it leaves behind a meatless sandwich that might not get eaten. Instead, you can try ordering a bacon cheeseburger and chicken nuggets to create the meal without having to trash any extra bread or sandwich fixings.

A four-count order of nuggets should be enough to cover the entire sandwich so that you get a taste of burger, bacon, and chicken in every bite. Plus, depending on your location, the add-on may only run you about $1. Since a Wendy's Classic Chicken Sandwich goes for about $4.50 à la carte, you might save a few bucks compared to @sarahmargareteats' method.