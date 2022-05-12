The Best Sandwich At Wendy's, According To 33% Of People We Polled

Although they are well-known for Frostys and chicken nuggets, at its core, Wendy's is all about sandwiches. While Wendy's classic square hamburgers do make up a good percentage of the menu, the company also offers a wider variety of sandwiches such as chicken sandwiches, fish sandwiches, and yes, even breakfast sandwiches.

According to the chain's website, the first grilled chicken sandwich appeared on the menu in 1990 as a healthier (at least, relatively healthier) alternative to non-fried chicken. Just six years later, via PR Newswire, Wendy's introduced the Spicy Chicken Sandwich and it was so popular that the sandwich became a permanent staple. Wendy's also has the habit of re-introducing its Crispy Panko Fish Sandwich for a brief while every now and then, with the sandwich last appearing back in February for a limited time (via Square Deal Blog).

But with all these sandwiches to try, is there one that truly stands out on top? According to 562 United States consumers, one sandwich at Wendy's will give you the best bang for your buck — and a little bit of heat too.