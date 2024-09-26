How A Bad Debt Led To HP Sauce's Existence

Most sauces are concocted to fit a certain flavor profile — a cook wants something to add a bit of spiciness to their dish, or an element of creaminess, perhaps a dash of acidity, and they craft a sauce that delivers those components. However, H.P. Sauce has a different kind of origin story. It was invented by a man named Frederick Gibson Garton, who was a grocer with financial woes.

In the late 1800s, Garton created a sauce that incorporated malt vinegar, tamarind (a unique fruit you might be missing out on), tomatoes, molasses, and soy. This combination had notes of salt, acidity, fruitiness, and more. He started bottling the sauce, and it apparently became quite popular. Word spread that folks were even using it at the Houses of Parliament. Unfortunately for Garton, he was in debt to Edwin Samson Moore, a founder of the Midlands Vinegar Company.

Garton decided to sell the recipe and trademarks for £150 to settle his debt. In 1903, Moore began bottling the sauce and rebranded it slightly with a new lithograph image of the Houses of Parliament gracing the packaging. The rest is history. Nowadays, fans go through about 28 million bottles of the product per year. If you haven't tasted it, just know it's one of those British foods you need to try. It pairs well with eggs, burgers, fries, and even steaks. If you want to compare H.P. with other options, it's included in our ranking of store-bought steak sauces.