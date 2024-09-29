The California Restaurant That Looks Like It's From A Tim Burton Movie

There's a restaurant on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles that gives fans a way to celebrate Halloween all year round. It's called Beetle House, and it's filled with spooky delights. The restaurant taps into horror culture and takes inspiration from the works of literary and film icons with its themed menu and oddball interior. There are several restaurants that only exist because of movies that inspired them, and Beetle House, created by Zach Neil, is certainly one of them. It may be obvious from the name, but Beetle House is a hub for Tim Burton fans in particular, though other inspirations include Edgar Allan Poe, Washington Irving, and Wes Craven, to name just a few.

One of the biggest draws is the performances inspired by beloved Tim Burton characters such as Edward Scissorhands, Jack Skellington, and Beetlejuice (of course). Other horror and Halloween favorites like Chucky and the Sanderson Sisters make frequent appearances, too. On a well-lit stage in the center of the restaurant, the characters sing songs, perform skits, and often visit the tables while guests dine. A bar with a crafted cocktail menu is open for walk-ins, but a reservation is the best bet for dinner service.