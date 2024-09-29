The California Restaurant That Looks Like It's From A Tim Burton Movie
There's a restaurant on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles that gives fans a way to celebrate Halloween all year round. It's called Beetle House, and it's filled with spooky delights. The restaurant taps into horror culture and takes inspiration from the works of literary and film icons with its themed menu and oddball interior. There are several restaurants that only exist because of movies that inspired them, and Beetle House, created by Zach Neil, is certainly one of them. It may be obvious from the name, but Beetle House is a hub for Tim Burton fans in particular, though other inspirations include Edgar Allan Poe, Washington Irving, and Wes Craven, to name just a few.
One of the biggest draws is the performances inspired by beloved Tim Burton characters such as Edward Scissorhands, Jack Skellington, and Beetlejuice (of course). Other horror and Halloween favorites like Chucky and the Sanderson Sisters make frequent appearances, too. On a well-lit stage in the center of the restaurant, the characters sing songs, perform skits, and often visit the tables while guests dine. A bar with a crafted cocktail menu is open for walk-ins, but a reservation is the best bet for dinner service.
Spooky sights and eerie eats at Beetle House
Dark lighting, creepy artwork, and a touch of mist make Beetle House visually immersive, and the menu directly references spooky media through creative names and eerie, whimsical presentations. Beetle House's $65 set menu ("The Poltergeist Feast") consists of the diner's choice of an appetizer, entrée, and dessert. One notable appetizer option is the Deetz' Cocktail of steamed prawns over a raspberry sauce — a clear nod to the famous dinner scene in "Beetlejuice," set to Harry Belafonte's "Banana Boat (Day-O)."
The two most popular menu items with reviewers on Yelp are the Edward Burger Hands burger and the Sweeney Beef filet mignon. The burger is fittingly stabbed together with a pair of scissors, and the filet mignon is topped with a straight razor. The drinks are equally as creative. The Bio-Exorcism has cucumber, lime, and gin, and the coconut-flavored Coco Skellington looks like it walked out of the official Nightmare Before Christmas cookbook.
Beetle House is filled with references to Tim Burton's work, which might leave newcomers feeling out of the loop, but they can still enjoy the experience. Burton fans should also visit Beetle House in New York, which has a similar menu and equally haunting atmosphere. In fact, Beetle House began as a pop-up in NYC in 2016 . (A Los Angeles pop-up followed in 2017. However, both locations have become permanent fixtures.)