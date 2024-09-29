Pennsylvania Liquor Laws Aren't, Exactly, Straightforward

Residents of Pennsylvania know all too well that the state plays by its own rules when it comes to alcohol sales. Consider that Pennsylvania is one of just two states that prohibit alcohol sales at Costco, the other being Maryland. In fact, Pennsylvania's laws, originally conceived at the tail end of prohibition, were designed to make it harder to buy alcohol. For the most part, liquor can only be procured at state-run stores called Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores. That means Pennsylvanians are unlikely to partake in the many grocery store alcohol brands out there such as Aldi's Winking Owl wine or Sam's Club's Member's Mark liquors.

As for other types of alcohol, you can purchase beer at the usual places (grocery stores, gas stations, etc.), but you can only buy 192 fluid ounces at a time. You can also find wine at these locations as well as within the state-operated stores, albeit with similar limitations when it comes to how much you can buy at once — a maximum of three liters. Happy hours were also restricted by the state. However, a recent change in the law now allows establishments to offer happy hours for up to 24 hours per week. (The previous law restricted these event to just 14 hours per week.)