Smoking Meat Like A Real Grill Master Comes Down To These 2 Factors

Many people who love to grill eventually decide to invest in a smoker, allowing them to prepare all kinds of smoky, tender meats to enjoy. (We've ranked 18 cuts of meat you can smoke to give you some inspiration.) However, if you're not quite getting the results you want, it may be time to bring in the experts. That's precisely why we've asked Greg Gatlin, a James Beard Award finalist and owner of Gatlin's Fins & Feathers (as well as founder of Gatlin's BBQ) to give us the lowdown on the key factors for smoking meat like a pro.

According to Gatlin, the biggest mistakes you're making when using a smoker have to do with time and temperature. While you might be used to hanging out by the grill, tending to your proteins, and flipping and assessing them to make sure they don't overcook, smoking is a little different. Time is the unofficial sous chef when you're smoking meat. Gatlin emphasizes that his top tip for smoking meats is patience! "Smoking good meats takes time and if you are in a hurry your final product will probably not end up being what you expected," Gatlin explains. Once you know the basics of how to smoke almost any type of meat, such as considering the environment and setting your grill up correctly, you can get a bit more creative with things like the type of wood chips you use. However, taking your time should always yield the best results.