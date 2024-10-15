The Significance Of The Etrog (Citron) During Sukkot

The Jewish harvest festival Sukkot dates back to pre-Biblical times, and the etrog, also known as citron, has played a significant role in its celebrations throughout history. This is because ancient scholars interpreted it as being referenced in Leviticus 23:40, where the Torah speaks of "fruit of goodly [or, depending on translation, beautiful, splendid, or majestic] trees." The commandment is to take that fruit, along with myrtle boughs, palm branches, and willows, and use them in a religious ritual. Together, these items are known as "arba'ah minim" or four species.

While the Torah doesn't specify exactly how the four species are to be used during the Sukkot ceremonies, over the centuries a specific ritual has evolved in which the tree branches and boughs are to be carried in one hand in a purpose-built holder while the etrog is picked up with the other hand. As a special blessing is recited on each of the seven days of Sukkot, all of these items are waved in the air, and after the prayer they are shaken towards each of the four points of the compass. Not only does it count as a mitzvah to include the etrog and the other three species in the ceremony as this fulfills a divine commandment, but the fruit also serves as a symbol of perfection and a representation of the human heart and waving it during prayer serves as a metaphor for giving one's heart over to God.