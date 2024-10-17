Here's The Only McDonald's Burger On The Menu That's Actually Cooked Fresh

McDonald's is one of the most popular chains in the world, and it's been serving up its burgers and world-famous fries since 1940. As a fast-food pioneer, it's clear the restaurant is doing something right. And McDonald's burgers are downright delicious, but believe it or not, the only McDonald's hamburger that's actually cooked fresh to order is the Quarter Pounder.

"Fast" is the key word in fast food, and that means items are often prepped ahead of time to ensure they are ready soon after you order. Of course, we're pretty sure no McDonald's customers expect tweezer-wielding chefs in the back to be making everything from scratch. Most of McDonald's 100% beef burger patties are flash-frozen to lock in the taste until they are heated and served. Yes, that includes McDonald's famous Big Mac. Its patties are not exempt from spending time in a warming cabinet. However, in 2018, the chain announced that it had switched to fresh beef cooked to order for its beloved Quarter Pounders.

McDonald's said in a press release that the switch was to offer customers a "hotter and juicer" burger. The move was a big upgrade for McDonald's, and the fresh-cooked Quarter Pounder tastes much better than its predecessor — although it's still not quite comparable to something you might get in a more upscale burger joint.