Here's The Only McDonald's Burger On The Menu That's Actually Cooked Fresh
McDonald's is one of the most popular chains in the world, and it's been serving up its burgers and world-famous fries since 1940. As a fast-food pioneer, it's clear the restaurant is doing something right. And McDonald's burgers are downright delicious, but believe it or not, the only McDonald's hamburger that's actually cooked fresh to order is the Quarter Pounder.
"Fast" is the key word in fast food, and that means items are often prepped ahead of time to ensure they are ready soon after you order. Of course, we're pretty sure no McDonald's customers expect tweezer-wielding chefs in the back to be making everything from scratch. Most of McDonald's 100% beef burger patties are flash-frozen to lock in the taste until they are heated and served. Yes, that includes McDonald's famous Big Mac. Its patties are not exempt from spending time in a warming cabinet. However, in 2018, the chain announced that it had switched to fresh beef cooked to order for its beloved Quarter Pounders.
McDonald's said in a press release that the switch was to offer customers a "hotter and juicer" burger. The move was a big upgrade for McDonald's, and the fresh-cooked Quarter Pounder tastes much better than its predecessor — although it's still not quite comparable to something you might get in a more upscale burger joint.
Why McDonald's makes Quarter Pounders with fresh beef
McDonald's explained around the time of the rollout that the switch was necessary to compete with rival chains such as Wendy's and In-N-Out. It was all about offering the most value to customers. Since the Quarter Pounder has one of the chain's thickest burger patties, it was naturally a top contender for testing out fresh beef.
Making this change was no simple feat. Employees had to be trained on handling fresh beef safely, franchisees needed to be convinced it was a good move, and suppliers were compelled to make changes to accommodate the revamped product.
While the Quarter Pounder is still not McDonald's most popular item (the Big Mac takes the top spot for most customers in the U.S.), we argue this switch has made it the chain's best burger. The new Quarter Pounder has been a resounding success, as its sales increased after the change, and customer feedback was positive. Perhaps the McDonald's of the future will switch to fresh-cooked beef for all its burgers, but only time will tell.