The Hearty Ingredient That Makes Store-Bought BBQ Sauce Restaurant Quality

As explained by chef Michael Vignola, "just a touch [of veal stock] to add body" can significantly improve store-bought barbecue sauces. However, sourcing the stock can be a bit challenging. You may need to visit a butcher shop or specialty store or look for veal stock from an online retailer. In this case, it helps to know the difference between veal stock and veal demi-glace, as the latter ingredient tends to be thicker and have a more concentrated flavor.

If you can't track down pre-made veal stock in your neck of the woods, the only other option is to make it yourself. Keep in mind that homemade beef stock only lasts about four days when stored in the refrigerator but can last up to six months when frozen. That means you can prepare a large portion of veal stock and preserve it for some time without any concerns about spoilage. You will need veal bones to make this stock, and you may be able to find the ingredient at a butcher shop or grocery store that sells veal. Providing bones for stock is one of the many things you didn't know your grocery store butcher can do along with procuring specialty items and deboning meats.