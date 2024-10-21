The Hearty Ingredient That Makes Store-Bought BBQ Sauce Restaurant Quality
Store-bought barbecue sauce is certainly convenient, but it can sometimes be a little lacking when it comes to quality. Fortunately, most bottled sauces can be tweaked — such as by adding apple cider vinegar to overly sweet BBQ sauce to strike a better balance of flavors. Mashed spoke with Michael Vignola, corporate executive chef at Catch Hospitality Group restaurants The Corner Store, Catch, and Catch Steak, for more tips on enhancing bottled barbecue sauces, and his exclusive answer focused on a surprising ingredient.
According to the chef, veal stock can elevate the flavor and texture of store-bought barbecue sauce exponentially. Veal stock consists of meat and bones that are cooked with additional ingredients such as onions, celery, and carrots along with herbs like bay leaves. The resulting mixture is strained and added to other dishes, including sauces. While the flavor of veal stock is often described as neutral, the ingredient is lauded for its silky, ultra-smooth texture, which is ideal for boosting the appeal of grocery store barbecue sauces.
Where can you find veal stock?
As explained by chef Michael Vignola, "just a touch [of veal stock] to add body" can significantly improve store-bought barbecue sauces. However, sourcing the stock can be a bit challenging. You may need to visit a butcher shop or specialty store or look for veal stock from an online retailer. In this case, it helps to know the difference between veal stock and veal demi-glace, as the latter ingredient tends to be thicker and have a more concentrated flavor.
If you can't track down pre-made veal stock in your neck of the woods, the only other option is to make it yourself. Keep in mind that homemade beef stock only lasts about four days when stored in the refrigerator but can last up to six months when frozen. That means you can prepare a large portion of veal stock and preserve it for some time without any concerns about spoilage. You will need veal bones to make this stock, and you may be able to find the ingredient at a butcher shop or grocery store that sells veal. Providing bones for stock is one of the many things you didn't know your grocery store butcher can do along with procuring specialty items and deboning meats.